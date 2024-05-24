BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,043 Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 151.1% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in Honeywell International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 212,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,611,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Family Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Family Trust now owns 5,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ HON traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $200.40. The company had a trading volume of 589,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.52. The company has a market capitalization of $130.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HON. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.71.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

