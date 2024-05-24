BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 514,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,673,000 after acquiring an additional 102,611 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 883,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,043,000 after buying an additional 370,331 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 133,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 23,012 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $537,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGCP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.20. The stock had a trading volume of 105,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,063. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 1 year low of $20.99 and a 1 year high of $23.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.20 and its 200-day moving average is $22.31.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

