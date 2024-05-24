Boeing (NYSE:BA) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $169.57 and last traded at $171.53. Approximately 3,662,633 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 9,109,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.24.

Boeing Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $106.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.56.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Boeing

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 451.4% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

