Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.33.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.50 target price for the company. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of BWMN stock opened at $31.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.38 and a 200-day moving average of $32.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bowman Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $25.52 and a 12-month high of $42.90. The company has a market capitalization of $559.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.38. Bowman Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $92.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Bowman Consulting Group

In other news, COO Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $154,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 404,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,517,437.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Bowman Consulting Group news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total value of $311,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,348,852.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $154,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 404,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,517,437.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,199 shares of company stock worth $6,320,347. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bowman Consulting Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,761,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,371,000 after buying an additional 444,299 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 662,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,056,000 after buying an additional 144,978 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 300,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,446,000 after buying an additional 47,844 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 188,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after buying an additional 41,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 16,761 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Featured Stories

