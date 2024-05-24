Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 21st. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.99. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $6.50 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.64 EPS.
Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.50 by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.01 billion. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 11.00%.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Boyd Group Services
Boyd Group Services Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$233.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.26. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of C$228.56 and a 12-month high of C$324.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$269.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$277.80.
Insider Transactions at Boyd Group Services
In other news, Senior Officer Brian Kaner purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$170.70 per share, with a total value of C$102,420.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$102,420. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Boyd Group Services Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.87%.
Boyd Group Services Company Profile
Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Boyd Group Services
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- What is a Short Call Butterfly Spread? Explanation with Examples
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- First Quarter Wrap-Up Reveals Retail’s Shifting Sands
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Williams-Sonoma Stock Forecast to Hit $500? Here’s How
Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.