Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 21st. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.99. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $6.50 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.50 by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.01 billion. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 11.00%.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BYD. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$337.00 to C$308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$325.00 to C$275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$335.00 to C$305.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Desjardins raised Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$301.85.

Shares of Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$233.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.26. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of C$228.56 and a 12-month high of C$324.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$269.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$277.80.

Insider Transactions at Boyd Group Services

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Kaner purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$170.70 per share, with a total value of C$102,420.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$102,420. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Group Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.87%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

