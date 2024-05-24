Brendan Sheehey Sells 8,583 Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 8,583 shares of Honest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $23,774.91. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 526,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,122.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Brendan Sheehey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 7th, Brendan Sheehey sold 21,152 shares of Honest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $68,532.48.

Honest Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HNST opened at $2.66 on Friday. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $4.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.01. The company has a market cap of $262.38 million, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Honest last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $90.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.54 million. Honest had a negative return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HNST shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Honest in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Honest in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Honest in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Honest from $1.85 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Honest from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honest

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HNST. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honest by 10.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,851,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,549,000 after purchasing an additional 268,600 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Honest by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,078,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 217,721 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,777,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Honest by 973.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 430,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 390,022 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honest by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 415,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. 45.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Honest

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

