Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.29.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BHF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th.

NASDAQ BHF opened at $43.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.78. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $39.62 and a fifty-two week high of $56.24.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.29. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 23.49% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vonda Huss sold 10,000 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $468,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,698. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $1,174,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,765 shares in the company, valued at $18,350,324.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vonda Huss sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $468,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 80,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.1% during the third quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

