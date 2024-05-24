Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,088 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 526,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,009,000 after acquiring an additional 98,784 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 77,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Family Trust acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.58. 10,032,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,448,540. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.74. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $41.07 and a twelve month high of $66.46. The company has a market capitalization of $84.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30, a PEG ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Redburn Atlantic lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

