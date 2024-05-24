British Land (LON:BLND) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of British Land (LON:BLND – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Barclays cut British Land to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 432 ($5.49) to GBX 405 ($5.15) in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, British Land presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 397.80 ($5.06).

BLND opened at GBX 399 ($5.07) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 391.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 379.24. British Land has a 52-week low of GBX 287.30 ($3.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 421.90 ($5.36). The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41. The stock has a market cap of £3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -350.00, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.64 ($0.14) per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. British Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,017.54%.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

