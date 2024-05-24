British Land (LON:BLND) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of British Land (LON:BLND – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Barclays cut British Land to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 432 ($5.49) to GBX 405 ($5.15) in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, British Land presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 397.80 ($5.06).
Get Our Latest Stock Report on British Land
British Land Price Performance
British Land Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.64 ($0.14) per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. British Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,017.54%.
British Land Company Profile
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than British Land
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- What is a Short Call Butterfly Spread? Explanation with Examples
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- First Quarter Wrap-Up Reveals Retail’s Shifting Sands
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Williams-Sonoma Stock Forecast to Hit $500? Here’s How
Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.