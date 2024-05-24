Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ameren Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ameren in a report released on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Ameren’s current full-year earnings is $4.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ameren’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.52 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.21 EPS.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AEE. Bank of America raised their price target on Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Ameren from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ameren from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.90.

NYSE:AEE opened at $71.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.44. Ameren has a 52-week low of $67.03 and a 52-week high of $88.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,092,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,447,516,000 after buying an additional 802,714 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ameren by 25.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,931,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,696,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593,638 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,112,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,849,000 after buying an additional 156,733 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 204.3% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,827,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,111,000 after buying an additional 2,569,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,877,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,836,000 after buying an additional 23,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameren news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $513,989.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,434 shares in the company, valued at $17,422,883.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $513,989.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,422,883.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,318,410.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,900 shares of company stock worth $931,350 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.61%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

