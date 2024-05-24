Brokers Issue Forecasts for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for The Hain Celestial Group in a report released on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for The Hain Celestial Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HAIN. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

Shares of HAIN opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.38 million, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.27. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $13.47.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $438.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.37 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,015,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,227,000 after purchasing an additional 219,733 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,131,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,848,000 after buying an additional 462,919 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,752,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,913,000 after acquiring an additional 398,441 shares during the period. Sasco Capital Inc. CT lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 2,283,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,678,000 after acquiring an additional 816,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,863,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,405,000 after acquiring an additional 229,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $34,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,529.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $34,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,529.91. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad D. Marquardt acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $207,995. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.