Brokers Set Expectations for CRA International, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of CRA International in a research note issued on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $6.07 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.73. The consensus estimate for CRA International’s current full-year earnings is $6.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CRA International’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.56 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.57. CRA International had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $171.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.67 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CRAI. StockNews.com lowered CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research upped their price target on CRA International from $151.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

CRA International Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CRAI opened at $170.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.16. CRA International has a 52-week low of $81.29 and a 52-week high of $178.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Trading of CRA International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of CRA International during the first quarter valued at $26,924,000. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in shares of CRA International during the fourth quarter valued at $1,953,000. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 55.3% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 28,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,213 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 46,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 21.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CRA International

In related news, Director Thomas Aiken Avery sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.05, for a total transaction of $138,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas Aiken Avery sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.05, for a total transaction of $138,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,140,327.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total value of $410,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,136.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,245. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

CRA International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

