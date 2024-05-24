Burt W. Podbere Sells 5,424 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total value of $1,893,030.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,702,042.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $342.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.80 billion, a PE ratio of 951.00, a P/E/G ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.08. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.37 and a 1-year high of $365.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $316.33 and a 200 day moving average of $286.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,342,000. Beck Bode LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 37,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,011,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Second Line Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,972,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.87.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

