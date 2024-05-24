Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Receives $590.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $590.83.

CABO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Cable One from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Cable One from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Cable One from $650.00 to $456.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Cable One from $900.00 to $881.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Get Cable One alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CABO

Cable One Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $338.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Cable One has a 1-year low of $337.84 and a 1-year high of $749.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $401.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $480.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $8.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.78 by ($2.67). The company had revenue of $404.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.79 million. Cable One had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cable One will post 32.41 EPS for the current year.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

Insider Activity at Cable One

In related news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $93,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,854 shares in the company, valued at $852,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cable One news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $93,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,854 shares in the company, valued at $852,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wallace R. Weitz bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $369.98 per share, with a total value of $369,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,958.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cable One by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 37.8% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 29,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,680,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cable One by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,602,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Cable One by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 155,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,484,000 after buying an additional 30,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One

(Get Free Report

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.