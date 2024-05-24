Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.41) Per Share

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cadiz in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 19th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.19). The consensus estimate for Cadiz’s current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cadiz’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Get Cadiz alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadiz to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Cadiz Stock Down 1.0 %

CDZI opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. Cadiz has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $210.83 million, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.75.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter. Cadiz had a negative return on equity of 62.43% and a negative net margin of 925.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadiz

In related news, CEO Susan P. Kennedy bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 966,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,572.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadiz

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Cadiz by 15,764.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12,139 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Cadiz in the third quarter worth $38,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadiz in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Cadiz during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Cadiz by 212.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 23,968 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadiz

(Get Free Report)

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Filtration Technology segments. It offers water supply, water storage, water conveyance, and water filtration services. In addition, the company is involved in the cultivation of grain crops and alfalfa, as well as provides water filtration solutions for impaired or contaminated groundwater sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.