Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,938 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Realty Income worth $26,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 540,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,037,000 after purchasing an additional 180,974 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.38.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:O traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $52.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,830,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,559,467. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.60, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.15.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jun 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 285.19%.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

