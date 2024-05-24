Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $37.39 Million Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 838,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,502 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.73% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $37,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIXD. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 942.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 290.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.80. 273,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,781. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.87 and its 200-day moving average is $43.38.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Featured Articles

