Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $45.11 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 259,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,336 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $45,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $712,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 408.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Edgar Lomax Co. VA grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after buying an additional 9,410 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period.

Shares of IVE traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,877. The company has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.71. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.23 and a 52-week high of $187.24.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

