Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 364,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,757 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $28,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meredith Wealth Planning increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.97. 588,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,372,250. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.85. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2492 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

