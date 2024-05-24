Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 578,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,657 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.09% of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF worth $25,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 873.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $188,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

BATS PTLC traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $47.97. 188,220 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

