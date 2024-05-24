Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 130,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,885 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $39,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,599,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,956,000 after purchasing an additional 80,667 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF traded up $3.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $346.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,671. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $252.61 and a 52-week high of $348.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $333.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.74. The company has a market capitalization of $91.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

