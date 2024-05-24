Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 6,434 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,434 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $33,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. GSG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VV traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $243.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,402. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $187.49 and a 52 week high of $244.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $236.69 and its 200-day moving average is $225.68. The firm has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

