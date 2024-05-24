Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,769,557 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 2,152,232 shares.The stock last traded at $79.78 and had previously closed at $79.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.04.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CP. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 31.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 11.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 131,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after buying an additional 12,953 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.8% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 593,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,138,000 after acquiring an additional 21,756 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 185.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 5,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

See Also

