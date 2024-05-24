Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Stake Raised by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,431,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,268 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $36,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CGGO. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 101,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,372,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,322,000 after purchasing an additional 384,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,225,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,993,000 after acquiring an additional 184,039 shares during the period.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:CGGO traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.53. The company had a trading volume of 280,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,166. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.89. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $29.62.

About Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

