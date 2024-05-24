Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Price Target Raised to $425.00 at Wedbush

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wedbush from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cavco Industries’ Q1 2026 earnings at $7.53 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $5.97 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $5.12 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

Cavco Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $354.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.61. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.16. Cavco Industries has a 52-week low of $233.84 and a 52-week high of $400.99.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cavco Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Cavco Industries during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Cavco Industries during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Cavco Industries during the first quarter worth about $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.