Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Trading 6.2% Higher

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS)’s stock price shot up 6.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $58.99 and last traded at $58.83. 1,886,717 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 2,289,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.37.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Fox Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.56.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.67 and a 200-day moving average of $37.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 18.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Celestica during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 193.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 39,339 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica in the third quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in Celestica in the third quarter valued at about $477,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

