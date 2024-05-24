Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Stock Price Down 6%

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) dropped 6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.02 and last traded at $11.17. Approximately 347,135 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 869,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.88.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.86. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.51.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 173.14% and a negative net margin of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $89.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Cellebrite DI by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Cellebrite DI by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

