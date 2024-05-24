Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Trading Down 3.3%

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.24 and last traded at $7.25. Approximately 48,268 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 413,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Centerra Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.34.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.78.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $305.88 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerra Gold

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Centerra Gold by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 20,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.