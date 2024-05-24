Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET) Declares $0.20 Semi-annual Dividend

Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Central Securities has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

Central Securities Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CET traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.16. 18,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,782. Central Securities has a 1 year low of $34.19 and a 1 year high of $43.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.92.

In related news, VP Andrew J. O’neill acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.13 per share, for a total transaction of $32,104.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 83,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,433.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders acquired a total of 1,600 shares of company stock worth $64,403 over the last ninety days. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

