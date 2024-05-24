Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Bought by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $19,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.18.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CHKP stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,353. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $121.85 and a 1-year high of $168.82. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.10.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The company had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.28 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 31.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

