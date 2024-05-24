Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 82.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 89,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 40,367 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $13,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth $26,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Chevron by 80.0% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in Chevron by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.10.

Chevron Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,663,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,123,006. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $171.70. The stock has a market cap of $290.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

