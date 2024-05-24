Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Church & Dwight in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Church & Dwight’s current full-year earnings is $3.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.45 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.68 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.56.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $106.46 on Friday. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $108.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,027,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,783 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,967,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,004,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,414,000 after buying an additional 2,533,877 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,384,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,265,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,865,000 after purchasing an additional 354,946 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $1,403,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,926.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $1,403,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,926.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $1,037,763.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,551.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 376,972 shares of company stock valued at $39,133,366 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

