Citigroup Begins Coverage on Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER)

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

Ferrovial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FER opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. Ferrovial has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $48.29.

Ferrovial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.3299 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th.

Ferrovial Company Profile

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

