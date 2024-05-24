Citigroup Begins Coverage on Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY)

Research analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Pagaya Technologies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Pagaya Technologies from $18.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Pagaya Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:PGY opened at $11.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $809.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 6.55. Pagaya Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $33.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.87.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.19). Pagaya Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.23% and a negative net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pagaya Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Pagaya Technologies

In other Pagaya Technologies news, CEO Gal Krubiner acquired 33,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $348,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,076 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,067.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gal Krubiner acquired 33,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $348,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 523,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,419,067.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Avi Zeevi acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.35 per share, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,039.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 194,807 shares of company stock worth $2,012,373 in the last quarter. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pagaya Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Pagaya Technologies by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 131,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $751,000. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Yarra Square Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $4,099,000. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

