Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 14,409 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 258,610 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,409 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $23,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 478,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,408,000 after acquiring an additional 42,200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $61,898,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,099,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Wintrust Financial

In other Wintrust Financial news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $943,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,124 shares in the company, valued at $17,599,040.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $96.80 on Friday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $62.87 and a 1-year high of $105.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.21.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.47. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $604.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on WTFC shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.