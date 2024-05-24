Clearbridge Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 55.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,295 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Shockwave Medical worth $21,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 297.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 484.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.65, for a total value of $507,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,541.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.36, for a total value of $1,041,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,978,813.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.65, for a total transaction of $507,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,521 shares of company stock worth $3,154,736. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up previously from $285.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Shockwave Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Friday, April 5th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Shockwave Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, CL King reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday, April 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Shockwave Medical

Shockwave Medical Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $334.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.81, a quick ratio of 12.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.00 and a 12 month high of $334.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 78.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.16.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 24.79%. The business had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shockwave Medical

(Free Report)

Shockwave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.