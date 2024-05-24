Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $30.37 Million Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,638 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.14% of STERIS worth $30,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in STERIS by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,811,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,277,728,000 after buying an additional 77,152 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in STERIS by 0.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,218,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $267,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in STERIS in the fourth quarter worth $220,954,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in STERIS by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 976,402 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $208,491,000 after purchasing an additional 44,781 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of STERIS by 419.1% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 964,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $211,430,000 after acquiring an additional 779,038 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total transaction of $267,312.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,660.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other STERIS news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total value of $469,831.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,639,085.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total transaction of $267,312.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,660.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,762 shares of company stock worth $1,798,477 in the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.60.

STERIS Stock Performance

NYSE STE opened at $226.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 0.81. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $195.47 and a 12-month high of $254.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.38.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 54.45%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

