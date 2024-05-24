Clearbridge Investments LLC Increases Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $29,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 39,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 25,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 14,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after acquiring an additional 11,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $306.50 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $329.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.28. The company has a market capitalization of $164.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $332.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.65.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

