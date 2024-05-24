Clearbridge Investments LLC Increases Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 278.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 330,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,865 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.18% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $23,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELS stock opened at $62.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.70. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $74.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.37%.

ELS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.85.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

