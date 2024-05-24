Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 385,742 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385,742 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Liberty Broadband worth $28,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 315.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,675,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,168 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,626,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,758,000 after buying an additional 1,536,718 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,363,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 179.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,334,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,547,000 after buying an additional 857,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 6,435,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,699,000 after buying an additional 363,554 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director J David Wargo sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $511,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,332 shares in the company, valued at $5,528,457.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,435,830. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Liberty Broadband Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $50.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.26. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $46.46 and a 1 year high of $95.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Further Reading

