Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 660,568 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,366,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 660,568 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 3.33% of Everbridge worth $33,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $757,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 45,384 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 20.1% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 38,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,663,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Everbridge by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,797,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,982,000 after purchasing an additional 164,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $34.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.23. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.95. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $35.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Everbridge had a positive return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $115.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EVBG shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. William Blair cut Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Everbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $116,504.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at $543,329.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

