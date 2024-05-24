Clearbridge Investments LLC Takes Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 265,396 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,010,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.49% of Blackbaud as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Blackbaud

In related news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total value of $246,388.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,579,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total value of $246,388.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,579,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $235,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,169.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,869,310 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $79.21 on Friday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.32 and a 52 week high of $88.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 193.20 and a beta of 1.01.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Blackbaud had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $279.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.22 million. Equities analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLKB. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Blackbaud Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

