Clearbridge Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 394,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,454 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $26,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 204.1% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Price Performance

NYSE SCI opened at $71.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $52.89 and a 1-year high of $75.97.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCI. UBS Group boosted their price target on Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Service Co. International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $5,514,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 988,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,674,478.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $5,514,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 988,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,674,478.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 45,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $3,469,402.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,922.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,712 shares of company stock worth $14,473,020 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

