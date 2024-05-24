Clearbridge Investments LLC Trims Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,371 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 63,902 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $34,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank OH bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 35,423 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 11,285 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 45,570 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Finally, Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.48.
NASDAQ QCOM opened at $201.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.64 and its 200 day moving average is $154.38. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $207.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $225.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.33.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 43.01%.
In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total value of $1,275,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 269,893 shares in the company, valued at $43,018,245.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total value of $110,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total value of $1,275,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 269,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,018,245.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,074 shares of company stock valued at $12,258,386. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
