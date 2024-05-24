Clearbridge Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,116,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,869 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $32,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 21.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 560,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,418,000 after buying an additional 100,297 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 64.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 10,339 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 75.3% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 12,258 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.7% in the third quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 40,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 11.0% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 174,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after buying an additional 17,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

NYSE:BEPC opened at $31.54 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $21.35 and a 1-year high of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.48.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -308.69%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

