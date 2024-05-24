Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Argus cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.64.

CLF stock opened at $16.92 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.23. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $22.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.10.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, April 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the mining company to repurchase up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.76 per share, with a total value of $1,005,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,759,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,242,331.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 60,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.76 per share, with a total value of $1,005,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,759,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,242,331.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ron A. Bloom bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $425,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,640 and have sold 221,066 shares valued at $4,464,688. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2,858.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

