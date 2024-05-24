Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Shares Up 0.2%

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $62.42 and last traded at $62.24. 1,239,403 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 13,312,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KO. UBS Group upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.58.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.84. The firm has a market cap of $267.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,594,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,594,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henrique Braun sold 57,298 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total value of $3,614,357.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,309,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,389 shares of company stock worth $12,322,179. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KO. Invst LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 27.4% in the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 31,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819 shares in the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.5% in the first quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 54,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after buying an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 22.8% during the first quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Coca-Cola by 9.7% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 238,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,569,000 after purchasing an additional 21,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.