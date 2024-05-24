Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 497.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Coherus BioSciences Price Performance

CHRS opened at $2.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.32. Coherus BioSciences has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $5.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.56.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $77.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.89) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coherus BioSciences

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Coherus BioSciences by 430.9% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 10,454 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 72.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments primarily in the United States. The company develops UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; LOQTORZI, a novel PD-1 inhibitor; and Casdozokitug, an investigational recombinant human immunoglobulin isotype G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 27.

