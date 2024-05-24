Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) SVP Sells $60,000.00 in Stock

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) SVP Christopher Bohrson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,910,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Cohu Stock Performance

COHU traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $31.59. The company had a trading volume of 185,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,166. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cohu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.57 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -625.00 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.20.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $107.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.00 million. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on COHU. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Cohu from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cohu from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Cohu from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cohu from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Institutional Trading of Cohu

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Cohu by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 6,417 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Cohu by 448.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 72,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 59,413 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Cohu in the 3rd quarter valued at $969,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

