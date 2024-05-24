Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $451,000 Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,431 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 172,069,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,789,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,264 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 46,642,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $593,408,000 after purchasing an additional 17,365,446 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,744,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $468,725,000 after purchasing an additional 245,025 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 23.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,925,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,552 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $206,703,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 385,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,241,562.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 385,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,241,562.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rajeev Syal sold 11,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $158,941.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 329,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,505,727.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,551 shares of company stock worth $2,834,671 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HBAN. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. DA Davidson raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 2.4 %

HBAN opened at $13.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.86%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

